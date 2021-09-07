Orange County boys athlete of the week: Drew Barrett, Trabuco Hills

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Noteworthy: Barrett rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries as the Mustangs defeated Dana Hills 28-17. The 322 yards are second in school history for yards gained rushing in a game. PJ Vallier holds the record (353 yards in 2005). Barrett was a starting outfielder on the Trabuco Hills baseball team that advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship game this past spring.