How someone becomes a torturer

By Christopher Justin Einolf Northern Illinois University
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 6 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Christopher Justin Einolf, Northern Illinois University. (THE CONVERSATION) Every day, thousands of people are tortured in police stations, security offices and prisons around the world. Human rights organizations protest torture and advocate for survivors, but neither they nor the public knows much about the torturers themselves.

