Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saginaw The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Saginaw County in southeastern Michigan * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. Charles, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bridgeport around 455 PM EDT. Birch Run around 500 PM EDT. Frankenmuth around 505 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brant, Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Burt, Gera, Buena Vista Township, Swan Creek and Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH