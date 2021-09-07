Lucifer, You, Midnight Mass, and More Are Part of Netflix and Chills 2021

There's a saucy definition of Netflix and Chill, and then there's the streamer's now-annual spooky season celebration Netflix and Chills, which is all about ghosts, demons, and overall creepy fare as the autumn weather rolls in. It's crazy how much one little "s" makes a difference, right? While previous Netflix and Chills lineups have included popular Netflix series like The Haunting and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (each of which is still available for streaming on Netflix), the platform is unveiling a new slate of chill-inducing content for September and October, with viewing options for people on all levels of the scaredy-cat meter.