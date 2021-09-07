Regé-Jean Page says he’s not in the Bridgerton WhatsApp group anymore

Regé-Jean Page has “respectfully” left the Bridgerton WhatsApp group.

The actor, who portrayed the Duke of Hastings in the historical drama’s first season, told GQ he is “no longer in” the group as “the universe has expanded”.

Asked whether his departure had been forced, Page laughed and added: “No, I respectfully exited. I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out.”

Page charmed viewers as Simon Bassett when the first season of Bridgerton came out in December last year.

It has since been announced that he won’t return for the show’s second season.

During his conversation in GQ, however, he didn’t fully rule out a potential guest appearance in future episodes, telling the magazine somewhat cryptically: “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

Bridgerton is based on a series of novels by author Julia Quinn and airs on Netflix.

The streaming service has also renewed the show for a third and fourth season.