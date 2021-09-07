CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's Sept. 14 'California Streaming' Invite Is Out: What's On The Agenda?

Cover picture for the articleApple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were spiking to an all-time high Tuesday after Cupertino sent out invites to its much-awaited hardware event. What Happened: Apple announced in its Apple Events page that it has scheduled a live event titled "California Streaming" at 10 a.m. PDT on Sept. 14. A video of the event schedule was also shared by Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing, on Twitter.

laptopmag.com

How to watch the Apple event 2021: iPhone 13 reveal expected

"How do I watch the Apple Event?" is a question that's on many tech enthusiasts' minds as Sept. 14 inches closer. Can you blame them for their excitement? The iPhone 13, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, and more may be revealed tomorrow. The Apple event, dubbed "California Streaming," can be...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Watch Apple unveil the new iPhone live right here

Rumor has it that there will be a new generation of iPhone models. Reports suggest that the company is going to call it the iPhone 13 and that there will be four different models just like last year. Today, you can expect to learn more about the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
NBC Chicago

Apple to Announce New iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods on Tuesday

Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event on Tuesday. Apple's hype-filled, expensively produced fall launches are a signature of the company going back over a decade. While Apple hasn't commented on what it plans to release, analysts, reports and past release cycles suggest new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch models are coming.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Google Hit With $177M Fine In South Korea Over Squeezing Out Android Rivals: Report

South Korea’s antitrust regulator has slapped Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google a fine of $177 million, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. What Happened: The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has fined the U.S.-based search engine giant over abusing its dominant market position to restrict competition in the mobile operating system (OS) market.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 13 & Apple Watch Series 7 event

Apple has taken down its online Apple Store for updates, in preparation for Tuesday's launch of the iPhone 13 and other products. As is customary for an Apple launch day, the company has put its online Apple Store and the Apple Store app into a maintenance mode. Visitors to the store will see a message stating the page will "Be right back," complete with the multi-colored Apple logo animation. While Apple does periodically pull the online Apple Store offline for maintenance, the period is typically hours-long on days when there is a major launch. With Tuesday's "California Streaming" event occurring later in the day, store downtime was to be expected.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Radware In Talks To Go Private: CNBC

Private equity firm Siris Capital is in talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Radware Ltd (NASDAQ: RDWR), CNBC reports. Radware has a market valuation of $1.7 billion and competes with Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV), and Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM), protecting corporate websites from attacks by malicious actors.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

9/14 Apple Event $AAPL, Walmart $WMT and Litecoin Rumors

Daily financial news in five minutes or less. Published every morning before US Markets open. Legal disclaimer: not financial advice, podcast is for entertainment purposes only. Spencer Israel and Aaron Bry preview the Apple event, as well as recapping the rumors regarding Walmart and Litecoin.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts by about 2 to 1 in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, but that is not atypical because that is pretty much what he has seen over the last month in the name. The most active options on Monday were...
STOCKS
CNET

MacOS Monterey: Check if your computer is compatible with Apple's new OS

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The latest version of Apple's Mac operating system, MacOS Monterey (also known as MacOS 12) is now available to download as a public beta (here's how to download the MacOS Monterey public beta). First unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, MacOS Monterey includes new features like Universal Control, AirPlay and a bunch of the same updates coming to iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Join Android Central on Discord as we discuss the Apple Event

Today is a big day for Apple fans as Cupertino takes to the virtual stage to show off its latest and greatest products, which we expect will include plenty of new hardware announcements like the highly-anticipated iPhone 13. And yes, we may be an Android-focused site, but we like to talk tech wherever we can, and there's no way we're missing this, which is why we're inviting our readers to our Discord channel so that you can join in on the conversation.
TECHNOLOGY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Report: Apple TV stick discarded, but more content for Apple TV +

Apple has apparently abandoned plans internally to bring an inexpensive version of its Apple TV streaming box onto the market – for example in the form of an HDMI stick, as known from Amazon’s Fire TV. Instead, the group apparently wants to continue to bring the Apple TV 4K 2021, which costs at least 200 euros, or the outdated Apple TV HD (160 euros from the manufacturer) to men or women.
ELECTRONICS
pulse2.com

AAPL Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading slightly higher today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading slightly higher today. Investors appear to be responding positively to bullish research reports ahead of the company’s iPhone event scheduled for tomorrow.
STOCKS

