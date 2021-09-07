Severe Weather Statement issued for Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saginaw THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAGINAW COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 50 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.