Halsey’s fourth album debuts at No 1

The countless delays to the release of Kanye West’s DONDA album may have caused an uproar, but it does not appear his fans will be deterred from pushing the album to a projected debut atop the Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, DONDA is expected to surpass 300,000 equivalent units in first week sales, which would beat out Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which is predicted to move between 95,000 and 115,000 copies in its opening week. However, with Yeezy’s latest offering having been released on a Sunday, those projections are more of an educated guess, at...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO