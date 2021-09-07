Halsey’s fourth album debuts at No 1
If I Can’t Have Love, I Will Power lands on multiple charts. Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart, marking their third consecutive release to top the tally. It’s the follow-up to the Platinum-certified Manic, released in January 2020. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power also topped Billboard’s Alternative Albums, Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts and claimed the No. 1 position on the Spotify Top 10 Global Album Debuts chart. It entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 2.themusicuniverse.com
