Study: People who exercise more also drink a lot more

Many different studies over the years have concluded that people who exercise a lot also tend to drink more.

A study in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, from a research team at the Cooper Institute in Dallas looks instead at data from 38,000 healthy patients ranging in age from 20 to 86 and found that moderately and highly fit people were far more likely to be moderate or heavy drinkers than less fit people. For women, being highly fit more than doubled the odds of being a moderate or heavy drinker.

For men, it increased the odds by 63 percent.

The paper’s authors suggest the link is caused by a psychological phenomenon called the licensing effect: when you feel like you’ve done something “good,” you reward yourself by allowing yourself to do something “bad.”

To back this up, researchers also found that people tend to drink more on days when they’ve exercised more than usual.

