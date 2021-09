The NHS in England will be given an extra £5.4bn over the next six months to respond to the fallout from Covid-19 and tackle the country’s large patient waiting list, the government has announced.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that £1bn of the funding will be used to help clear the backlog caused by the pandemic, with more than five million people waiting for hospital treatment in England.Some £2.8bn will be allocated towards improving infection control in hospitals, helping to keep patients and staff better protected against the virus, while a further £478m will be spent discharging patients in order...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO