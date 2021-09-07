CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial of 9/11 ‘mastermind’ set to resume at Guantanamo Bay

By Joe Kelley
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, the trial of alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is set to resume at Guantanamo Bay.

Mohammed was captured in 2003 and has been in custody at Guantanamo for more than 15 years.

His trial has been delayed for various reasons, most recently because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A pre-trial hearing was held Tuesday and more are scheduled for the coming months.

It’s not clear when the trial might come to an end.

