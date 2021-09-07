The Group Rep presents Neil Simon’s “LONDON SUITE” September 17 through October 24,their first indoor main stage production since Covid. “LONDON SUITE” by Neil Simon will be the first show produced by the Group Rep open to the public on the indoor Main Stage of the Lonny Chapman Theatre since the California Covid Lockdown. The last indoor performance at the theatre was March 15, 2020, the last scheduled performance of Doug Haverty’s “In My Mind’s Eye.”