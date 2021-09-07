CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Toxic Blue-Green Algae Prompts Warning At San Luis Reservoir; Visitors Told Not To Fish, Swim

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERCED COUNTY (CBS SF) – State water officials have warned visitors to San Luis Reservoir in Merced County not to swim or fish due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae. “This week’s lab results show an increase in toxin levels. A danger advisory was put in place today, and remains in effect for the entire lake until further notice,” the California Department of Water Resources said Tuesday.

