ILC Therapeutics raises £3.5m to advance lead interferon drug candidate

By Lucy Parsons
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based biotech company ILC Therapeutics has announced the successful completion of a £3.5m pre-IPO funding round. In a statement, ILC Therapeutics – which is focused on the discovery and development of a new class of interferon drugs – said it will use the funds raised to advance its lead hybrid interferon drug candidate Alfacyte.

