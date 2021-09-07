CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

No injuries after amtrak train hits truck in Longwood, police say

By Grace Toohey, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

An Amtrak train crashed into a truck pulling a trailer in Longwood Tuesday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Derek Chenoweth.

The truck driver, who was pulling a car trailer, stopped on the train tracks crossing Georgia Avenue at Ronald Reagan Boulevard just after 2 p.m., Chenoweth said. The driver, who was not identified, saw the approaching train and jumped out of the truck.

The train, which was headed north, struck the truck’s trailer, but no one in the train was injured, nor was the truck driver, Chenoweth said.

Georgia Avenue remains closed as the Longwood Police Department continues to investigate the crash, Chenoweth said.

gtoohey@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

