Browns are fighting some major history in Week 1 vs. Chiefs

With the Cleveland Browns heading to Kansas City for a Week 1 tilt with the Chiefs, they’ll hope to win their first season-opener in 17 years. Before making the postseason last year, it really had been a miserable stretch for Cleveland Browns fans, as the team hadn’t danced in the playoffs since 2002. Despite that, 2020 sure was a year to remember, with the Browns finishing 11-5 and making it to the Divisional Round.