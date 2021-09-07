PG&E wants a 22% energy fee hike. Here’s how Fresno County leaders responded
Fresno County leaders took a unanimous stance Tuesday against a proposed utilities rate hike, aligning themselves with the city of Fresno against Pacific Gas and Electric. The Fresno County Board of Supervisors formally voted to oppose PG&E’s proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The request is to push up residential rates in the central San Joaquin Valley and around the state by 22% from 2023 to 2026.www.fresnobee.com
Comments / 1