CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Aquaman And The Fallen Kingdom’s Patrick Wilson Is Rocking A Wild New Beard For James Wan’s Sequel

By Corey Chichizola
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe most recently expanded thanks to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently coming down the line. Chief among them is James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently in production. And Oceanmaster actor Patrick Wilson is rocking a wild new beard for the DC sequel.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
James Wan
Person
James Gunn
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Jason Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocking A Wild New Beard#The Suicide Squad#Castaway#Dceu#Conjuring#Amber Heard#Justice League#Cinemabend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy