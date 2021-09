Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Circle Season 3's first four episodes that were released on Wednesday, September 8th. read at your own risk!. Netflix's The Circle recently returned for Season 3, and the social media reality competition really hit the ground running with an awesome cast and some new fresh twists. Few felt the burn harder from those early-episode twists than Michelle Rider, the wife, mother, and dog-lover from South Carolina whose identity was stolen by the season's first evicted contestants, sisters Ava and Chanel Capra. There were two Michelles in the game, and the exit ultimately came down to one fateful question about dogs.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO