Hello, ladies! I hope you all had a great weekend! The weather was so beautiful here in Dallas, and I spent a good bit on my porch, but it was pretty boring around here (because of the Covid patient :(). He is feeling so much better and so lucky that he had a pretty mild case. If you get Covid, get the monoclonal antibodies if you can because it truly helps. I am still standing strong and hoping for the best! I’ve been taking vitamins C, D+K2, Zinc, Quercetin, Selenium, Tumeric, and Turkey Tail Mushroom for many months now and hope it does the trick!

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO