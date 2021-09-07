CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

By Brenna McIntosh
WSET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Just days after the Virginia Tech Hokies took down the No. 10 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, Head Coach Justin Fuente was named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. The award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous...

wset.com

