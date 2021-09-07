CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino Cazares wishes Kourtney would wear one of his shirts; defends Kardashian

By Mark Zapata
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDino Cazares guitarist and founder of industrial metal band, Fear Factory, has come out in defense of Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian has come under fire for wearing a t shirt. You read that right. Former Cannibal Corpse vocalist, Chris Barnes, called the oldest of the Kardashian sisters a “Poser” for wearing a Cannibal Corpse band t shirt. Barnes last fronted CC in 1995, since being replaced by George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.

