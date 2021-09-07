Dino Cazares wishes Kourtney would wear one of his shirts; defends Kardashian

Dino Cazares guitarist and founder of industrial metal band, Fear Factory, has come out in defense of Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian has come under fire for wearing a t shirt. You read that right. Former Cannibal Corpse vocalist, Chris Barnes, called the oldest of the Kardashian sisters a “Poser” for wearing a Cannibal Corpse band t shirt. Barnes last fronted CC in 1995, since being replaced by George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.