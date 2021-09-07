Hawkeyes vault into top 10 in AP football rankings, Cyclones slide two spots after win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time ever, the hottest in-state rivalry in Iowa will be a matchup between nationally-ranked football teams. The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up 8 spots to #10 in the latest Associated Press college football rankings on Tuesday after a dominant 34-6 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. The Iowa State Cyclones, on the other hand, were punished by the AP’s poll voters for their 16-10 win over FCS Northern Iowa, sliding two spots to #9.