Aerial Work Platform Market Worth $14,351.7 Million by 2027
Aerial work platforms (AWP) are personnel lifting devices used in industries such as construction, retail, warehousing, utilities, and others. Aerial work platforms are also called as mobile elevating work platforms, aerial lifts, cherry pickers, bucket trucks, and others, and are available in various types such as scissor lifts, articulated and telescopic boom lifts, vehicle mounted platforms, and others. Moreover, aerial work platforms assist in working on heights, which reduces the risk of accidents caused by older equipment such as scaffolding platforms and others.www.houstonmirror.com
Comments / 0