“Life of the Party” [ft. André 3000]

The most brutal moment from this latest round of Kanye West and Drake’s increasingly depressing feud just might be when, near the end of Certified Lover Boy, Drake raps, “Only look for sympathy inside my mother’s eyes.” The line isn’t meant to be another salvo in the ongoing battle between the two aging hip-hop mama’s boys, a spat in which both are trying and failing to use each other as cannon fodder in an effort to boost their own waning musical imaginations. But those words cut deep all the same. Because Drake can still look at his mom’s face in front of him and see her as a grounding force. Kanye cannot.