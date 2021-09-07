DakotaLink providing technology solutions for life’s limitations

Every day our bodies do what we need them to do and we hardly give those movements a second thought. Now imagine how your quality of life would change if you couldn’t read a book, or hear a phone call, or even walk across a room? Those life limitations can add up to big sacrifice for people who are differently-abled. Yet, as we all strive to do more and live longer, assistive technologies are being developed to help remove some of the challenges some people face in their day-to-day living. That’s where DakotaLink can help by providing technology solutions for life’s limitations.