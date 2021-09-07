Hoosiers Tumble from Top-25 Rankings After Ugly Loss at Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's no surprise that Indiana tumbled out of the Associated Press top-25 poll on Tuesday after last weekend's ugly 34-6 to Iowa, but the surprise was that the Hoosiers still got some votes.

Indiana, which was ranked No. 17 in the opening poll, got 37 votes overall, which would rank them No. 33 in the country. They fell out of the top-25 for the first time in 11 weeks, dating all the way back to Oct. 26, 2020, when they moved into the rankings after a season-opening win over then No. 8 Penn State. They were also No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and fell out of that ranking, too. They would have been No. 32 overall in that poll, with 58 total votes.

Indiana was in the AP's preseason rankings for the first time since 1969, though the stay didn't last long. The Hoosiers have plenty of options to get back into the rankings. Opponents Ohio State (No. 3), Cincinnati (No. 7) and Penn State (No. 11) are all ranked.

Indiana plays Cincinnati in Bloomington on Sept. 18, the Hoosiers are at Penn State on Oct. 2 and have a showdown with Ohio State on Oct. 23.

Here is the complete AP preseason top 25 for Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Alabama (1-0) – Last week: 1 Georgia (1-0) – Last week: 5 Ohio State (1-0) – Last week: 4 Oklahoma (1-0) – Last week: 2 Texas A&M (1-0) – Last week: 6 Clemson (0-1) – Last week: 3 Cincinnati (1-0) – Last week: 8 Notre Dame (1-0) – Last week: 9 Iowa State (1-0) – Last week: 7 Iowa (1-0) – Last week: 18 Penn State (1-0) – Last week: 19 Oregon (1-0) – Last week: 11 Florida (1-0) – Last week: 13 USC (1-0) – Last week: 15 Texas (1-0) – Last week: 21 UCLA (2-0) – Last week: NR Coastal Carolina (1-0) – Last week: 22 Wisconsin (0-1) – Last week: 12 Virginia Tech (1-0) – Last week: NR Ole Miss (1-0) – Last week: NR Utah (1-0) – Last week: 24 Miami (0-1) – Last week: 14 Arizona State (1-0) – Last week: 25 North Carolina (1-0) – Last week: 10 Auburn (1-0) – Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, Arizona 5, UAB 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Texas Tech 2, Army 2, Appalachian State 1

Dropped from rankings: LSU 16, Indiana 17, Washington 20, Louisiana 23