Michigan State

Former President Donald Trump endorses Michigan Republican against Upton

By Andrew Minegar, Rachel Louise Just
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump endorsed two Michiganders running in the mid-term elections. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, Trump endorsed current first-term Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra, R-Sturgis, in his run against longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-Kalamazoo, in the Republican primary for the Congressional seat. Upton, who currently represents the state's 6th congressional district, has held his seat since 1987. He has previously been critical of the former president.

