Hulu’s monthly prices increase by $1 as Disney pushes its streaming bundle

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu’s streaming plans cost $1 more starting on October 8th, with its ad-supported tier going up to $6.99 each month and its ad-free tier going up to $12.99 monthly. According to Variety, the price of Hulu’s live TV service, which also includes access to its streaming content, isn’t increasing. Disney, the majority owner of Hulu, has increased the prices of its other streaming services over the past year, making its bundle that includes all of them look more and more attractive.

