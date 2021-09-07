Defenders of the Capitol Rioters Will Soon Descend on Washington

On September 18, a pro-Trump group is set to host a Washington, D.C., rally in support of the January 6 rioters who are now being prosecuted for storming the Capitol. The “Justice for J6” organizers have claimed that their demonstration will be peaceful but some in Washington are now fearing the worst. “I think they should take it very seriously,” former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe said during a Monday interview on CNN. “In fact, they should take it more seriously than they took the same sort of intelligence that they likely saw on January 5.” McCabe, who is now a CNN contributor, did note that Donald Trump is no longer “fanning the flames” from the White House as he did on January 6. “They seem to be taking the intelligence very seriously,” he added, “which raises a question as to whether or not they did on January 6.”