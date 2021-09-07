If it wasn’t for football contract, Steelers Juju Smith-Schuster said he’d fight YouTuber Jake Paul

Jake Paul

PITTSBURGH — If it wasn’t for his contract, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster said he’d fight YoutTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul.

Prior to Paul’s most recent fight last month, the social media personality said during questions that Smith-Schuster was on his short list of players he would like to get in the ring with. Paul was responding to the question of which professional football player he would want to fight.

Paul is a Cleveland Browns fan.

Smith-Schuster responded during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show Tuesday.

“Man if I wasn’t’ in contract, I’d definitely take the fight on. That’s something that does interest me,” Smith-Schuster said. “Jake Paul is a guy that is doing great for himself. If I ever get the opportunity to do that outside of my football contract, for sure. Yes sir.”

The Steelers player has was recently criticized after a video surfaced of him taking part in the Milk Crate Challenge on social media weeks before the start of the 2021-22 NFL season.

