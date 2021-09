ADDISON, NY (WETM) – A new gun store arrived in Steuben County today. The store is called Guns Are Us, located in downtown Addison, New York. Guns Are Us will be open 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, and 10:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Sundays, at 24 Main St.