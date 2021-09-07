13th annual ‘Driving For the Cure’ charity golf tournament raises money for cancer research

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In memory of their father, western Massachusetts auto dealer Tom Cosenzi, his son and daughter raised money Tuesday for neuro-oncology research. Tom Cosenzi, founder of TommyCar Auto Group, was only 52-years-old when he died from brain cancer in 2009. Since then, the “Tom Cosenzi Driving For the Cure” charity golf tournament has raised more than $1 million.