Charities

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Teams Up With Food Banks Across the State

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 2021 – After Hurricane Ida’s devastating landfall, many individuals found themselves without power, water, essentials, or even a home. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is dedicating its Ida recovery efforts by donating to food banks across the State of Louisiana in honor of Hunger Action Month. Now more than ever, community food banks play a critical role in helping individuals, families, and the communities they serve by providing food to those in need.

