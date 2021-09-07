CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notable Vicor Insider Trades $413.88 Thousand In Company Stock

Cover picture for the articleAndrew D'Amico, at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Andrew D'Amico purchased 3,000 Vicor shares at prices ranging from $10.07 to $12.61 per share for a total of $35,290 on September 3. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $125.00 to $128.09 to raise a total of $378,585 from the stock sale.

