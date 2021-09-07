Notable Vicor Insider Trades $413.88 Thousand In Company Stock

The graph displays the volume of capital raises and number of acquisitions Canadian and U.S. companies have completed from 2018-2021 YTD. The bars on the graph represent the amount of capital Canadian (blue bar) and U.S. (green bar) companies have raised each year since 2018. Canadian companies raised $4.9B in 2018, representing 3.9x the $1.2B that their U.S. counterparts raised. But over the past few years there has been a major changing of the guard, So far in 2021, U.S. companies have raised $5.6B, approximately 1.8x their Canadian counterparts.. U.S. companies have raised more money in the first 8 months of 2021 than in any full year since the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker began. Why?

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO