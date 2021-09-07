Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Berrien A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Berrien County through 515 PM EDT At 443 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stevensville, or 7 miles southwest of St. Joseph, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near St. Joseph and Fair Plain around 450 PM EDT. Benton Harbor and Benton Heights around 455 PM EDT. Berrien Springs around 500 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Spinks Corners, Millburg, Sodus, Baroda, Eau Claire and Shoreham. This includes Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 17 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH