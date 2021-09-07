CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Has the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Ever for a Marvel Studios Movie

By Nicole Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is a success would be a little bit of an understatement. The newly-released film has been shattering records at the box office, blowing away the previous Labor Day weekend record and even bringing in the highest Monday total for any film released during the pandemic. The movie has also done very well with critics as well as fans based on its Rotten Tomatoes scores and it's the Audience Score in particular that puts an even finer point on just how well-received the film is. Shang-Chi has the highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score ever for a Marvel Studios movie.

