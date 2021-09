HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are urging you to be careful when you swim after Holyoke firefighters had to rescue an injured swimmer. Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News they were called to the Dinosaur Tracks park between Route 5 and the Connecticut River on Monday afternoon. They helped a 54-year-old man who reportedly had slipped on wet rocks and injured his leg.