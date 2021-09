I know y’all have been waiting on this. I’ve seen your tweets. So, excellent news. You can stop waiting, Pinhead has arrived in Dead by Daylight’s 5.2.0 patch. This “Hellraiser” Update introduces the well-known Cenobite as a new playable character. If you had a chance to try him out on the PTB, there have been changes to improve the experience – which can all be read about in the latest patch notes.