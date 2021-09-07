Across the Table with Tyler and Dean Van Heerde

Let’s be honest: It’s not often that a fender bender turns out to be a good thing. I mean, there’s that whole process of getting an estimate on the damage, working with your insurance company; and then finding a place to get your car repaired. Only in the case of Dean Van Heerde, that repair job actually led to a career path. And his “car fever”, well you might say that got passed along in the family DNA. We recently sat down Across the Table with the Dean and Tyler Van Heerde of Pierre’s Body Shop to find out how the road less traveled took them to where they are today.