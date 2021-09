The soldiers who seized power in a military coup in Guinea have tightened their control over the West African state by ordering a curfew and demanding government ministers and other army units rally to their command.President Alpha Conde was detained by soldiers from the army’s elite special forces on Sunday.The junta then announced it was dissolving both Guinea’s national assembly and constitution, and imposed a nightly curfew.Government ministers and other senior officials were ordered to a meeting on Monday, with an army spokesman telling state media anyone not attending would be considered to be in rebellion.In an effort to further...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO