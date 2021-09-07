Democrats Say Voting Law Targeting Harris County Could Inspire A Backlash
Drive-through voting, 24-hour voting and mailings of unsolicited absentee ballot applications were all among the methods Harris County used to encourage participation in last year's election. Now, all three are banned under the new voting bill set to be signed into law by the governor on Tuesday. But did Republicans overplay their hand by appearing to take on Harris County, and how might the new law backfire against the Texas GOP?www.kut.org
Comments / 0