Anne Arundel County Executive signs executive order on equity, diversity and inclusion

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has signed an executive order on equity, diversity and inclusion.

The purpose of the order, Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Pete Hill said is to ensure that the county government reflects the needs of every resident, regardless of where they live.

“Our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion makes our government more effective at providing opportunities and services for Anne Arundel County residents,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Using an equity lens to help prevent discrimination and improve outcomes in our work will truly make our county the best place - for all.”