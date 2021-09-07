CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Executive signs executive order on equity, diversity and inclusion

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Nygj_0bp7273000

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has signed an executive order on equity, diversity and inclusion.

The purpose of the order, Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Pete Hill said is to ensure that the county government reflects the needs of every resident, regardless of where they live.

“Our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion makes our government more effective at providing opportunities and services for Anne Arundel County residents,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Using an equity lens to help prevent discrimination and improve outcomes in our work will truly make our county the best place - for all.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy