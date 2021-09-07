CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Will Include 20 Maps, Combat Pacing Settings, And Cross-play

Cover picture for the articleNote: Activision Blizzard is still under investigation by the state of California for serious harassment charges. Sledgehammer Games today revealed a big chunk of the multiplayer action for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which releases later this year. Featuring 20 maps and a global cast of soldiers, Vanguard will feature special forces fighters who are "gritty antiheroes" from every theater of World War II.

