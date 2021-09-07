Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Will Include 20 Maps, Combat Pacing Settings, And Cross-play

Elder Scrolls 6 is planned to be and to stay an Xbox Exclusive, at least according to reporter and game journalist Jeffrey Grubb, on Twitter. The claim was made by Grubb in a reply made on a post by @TWTHEREDDRAGON on Twitter, in which he talked about Pete Hines’ latest claims on Gamescom, reported by Gamespot, in their article ”Bethesda’s Pete Hines Has A Message For PlayStation Fans Feeling Left Out After Microsoft Buyout”. In his reply, Grubb said that The Elder Scrolls 6 is planned to be a Full Xbox exclusive, killing the rumors that the game may also be available to the PlayStation 5, at least for now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO