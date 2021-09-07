No Bond For Dennis Green, Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of CTA Bus Driver

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dennis Green, 38, accused of shooting a CTA bus driver in the face after an altercation Saturday night, was ordered held without bond in court Tuesday. The shooting, which happened at Washington Street and Garland Court around 9 p.m., resulted from a confrontation as the 20 Madison bus pulled into its last stop. Prosecutors said Green was on the bus as the driver, 34, pulled into a stop near Michigan Avenue and told the riders to get off.