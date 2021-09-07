CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

No Bond For Dennis Green, Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of CTA Bus Driver

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Dennis Green, 38, accused of shooting a CTA bus driver in the face after an altercation Saturday night, was ordered held without bond in court Tuesday. The shooting, which happened at Washington Street and Garland Court around 9 p.m., resulted from a confrontation as the 20 Madison bus pulled into its last stop. Prosecutors said Green was on the bus as the driver, 34, pulled into a stop near Michigan Avenue and told the riders to get off.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cta#Bus Driver#Michigan Avenue#Cbs#Garland Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy