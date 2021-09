On September 13, at 12:35 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Crain Highway and Heritage Green Parkway observed a vehicle speed past him; one of the vehicle’s front headlights was also out. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and fled north on Crain Highway. Officers subsequently deployed […] The post Five Arrested after police locate carjacked vehicle in La Plata appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

LA PLATA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO