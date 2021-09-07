Enterprise Information Archiving Market projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.5%

The latest industry analysis report offers in-depth information regarding the key segments and sub-segments of the global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic [CFRT] Tapes industry and emphasizes the current pandemic situation that has significantly disrupted the industry's growth trend. The report contains key industry statistics presented in a tabular format to give readers an exclusive picture of the global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic [CFRT] Tapes market. The global CFRT tapes market is forecasted to reach USD 353.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. One of the mentionable factors propelling market growth is the continuous expansion of the automotive industry and associated elevated demand for lightweight vehicles with enhanced performance. The underlying reason for the elevated demand for this tape in the automotive sector is the effective combination of high strength and lightweight of this tape, which makes it an ideal choice for the automobile industry.

