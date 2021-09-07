CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As another NFL Season Approaches, Canton's Class of 2026 Never Looked Better

By Clark Judge
 6 days ago
The NFL opens its 2021 season this week, and Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson are nowhere to be found. That’s because none are on rosters.

So why is that significant? Well, if they don’t play again – and, considering their ages, there’s more than a reasonable chance of that happening – the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame's Class of 2026 may be one of the most top-heavy ever.

I know, I wrote about this earlier this year. But that was before three Hall-of-Fame certainties went unsigned, casting doubt on their futures. If they don’t play again, they enter the pool for the Class of 2026 that already includes this lineup:

-- QB Drew Brees. Super Bowl champion. Super Bowl MVP. Two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Five-time All-Pro. Thirteen-time Pro Bowler. Seven-time NFL passing yards leader. Four-time passing TDs leader. Six-time completion percentage leader. Highest single-season percentage leader. Career passing yardage and completions leader. NFL record holder for most consecutive games (54) with a TD pass. NFL-record 12 consecutive seasons with 4,000 or more yards passing. THE HOF VERDICT: First-ballot lock.

-- QB Philip Rivers. Nine-time Pro Bowler. NFL passing yards leader (2010). NFL passing TDs co-leader (2008). NFL passing ratings leader (2008).NFL completion percentage leader (2013). Member, Chargers 50th anniversary team. HOF VERDICT: Borderline Hall-of-Famer, with the emphasis on borderline.

-- TE Jason Witten. Four-time All-Pro. Eleven-time Pro Bowler. Fourth in NFL all-time receptions. Most single-game catches (18) by a tight end. Most career NFL games by a tight end (271). Fist tight end to produce 1,000 yards receiving in a season. First player in Dallas history to score in all 16 seasons. HOF VERDICT: Hall-of-Famer, borderline first-ballot choice.

-- C Maurkice Pouncey. Five-time All-Pro. Nine-time Pro Bowler. Member, 2010s’ all-decade team. The good news: Two previous Steelers’ centers are in the Hall (Mike Webster, Dermontti Dawson). The bad: Only two centers have been elected the past 22 years. HOF VERDICT: In the conversation.

-- C Mike Pouncey. Twin brother of Maurkice. Four-time Pro Bowler. HOF VERDICT: No.

-- TE Greg Olsen. Two-time All-Pro. Three-time Pro Bowler. Ranks fifth all-time in catches and sixth in yards among tight ends. HOF VERDICT: No.

-- LB Thomas Davis. Two-time All-Pro. Three-time Pro Bowler. HOF VERDICT: No.

-- DT Jurrell Casey. Five-time Pro Bowler. Second team All-Pro. HOF VERDICT: No.

Now add Peterson, Fitzgerald and Gore to the mix, and you have three first-ballot locks in Brees, Peterson and Fitzgerald, with Witten and Gore outside possibilities. Of the two, Gore would seem to have the better chance. He ranks third all-time in career rushing yards (16,000), is the only player to produce 12 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards from scrimmage and is tied with Emmitt Smith for the most consecutive seasons (13) with 700 or more yards rushing.

He’s also one of only five backs with at least nine 1,000-yard seasons. The others are Smith, Barry Sanders, Curtis Martin and Walter Payton. All are in Canton.

So what’s not to like? This: He was an All-Pro only once … and then it was with the second team. Plus, he never won a rushing title.

Hall-of-Fame voters have tilted toward first-ballot choices lately, with 10 of the past 20 modern-era enshrinees – or half the classes – elected in their first years of eligibility. The roll call included three this year, three in 2019 and three more in 2018. At no time, however, in the Hall’s history have more than three first-ballot inductees been chosen in one year.

Stay tuned. The Class of 2026 may be the first.

