CDC Eviction Moratorium Ends

On August 26, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the CDC moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent. NH tenants who had protection from nonpayment evictions are again vulnerable to being made homeless.The Supreme Court ruled that the CDC exceeded its authority with its temporary ban. The Supreme Court added: "If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it." 603 Legal Aid urges any tenant behind on rent to apply immediately for housing relief funds @ their Community Action Program (CAP). Here is the link to CAP’s website to begin the online application process: https://www.capnh.org/covid-lookup-app.