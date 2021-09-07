Ethidium Bromide Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2021-2031

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Acids market was valued at USD 19.91 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Organic acids have a wide scale of application in the industry. Synthetically produced organic acids are used as catalysts, surfactants and dyes popularly. Those that are produced by fermentation process of microorganisms are extensively used in various processes in the food and beverages industry. Organic acids market is expected to witness a favourable growth scenario in the Asia Pacific market as the region has an extensively increasing demand for food and beverages, which are an important application of organic acids.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO